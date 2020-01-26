OKLAHOMA CITY — After two shootings at Penn Square Mall in less than a month, mall shoppers and the surrounding community have been asking the same thing:
What is going on at Penn Square and what is being done to prevent another shooting?
A walk through Penn Square Mall in the days following that second shooting found nervous customers, rattled employees and store owners on edge.
If Simon Property Group, a global chain that operates Penn Square Mall, requested more mall security, an enhanced police presence or is hiring more off-duty law enforcement to help patrol, the company is not saying.