Chelsea Pinney, executive assistant for Sen. Greg McCortney, R-Ada, made 50 masks for state senators who were returning this week to the Capitol. Her 9-year-old daughter, Lynlie, has been able to help. Courtesy
Pinney, 31, of Yukon, is the executive assistant for Sen. Greg McCortney, R-Ada.
About three weeks ago, she saw a Facebook post about a hospital having a shortage of masks.
“I started pulling out spare fabric at the house, playing with a pattern and figuring out one that would work,” she said.
She said she posted a picture of the mask on Facebook asking if any health care providers needed one and offering to make deliveries.
“And instantly, I got so many shares and comments,” she said. “I was making masks one day and delivering them the next day.”
She said crafting the masks is pretty easy if a person can stitch a straight line.
She said that although she is no seamstress, she learned how to sew 15 years ago in a home economics class.
She has made more than 400 masks during the pandemic.
She has had a lot of material donated and ordered some.
A lot of people are donating material because they can’t sew and want to have a way to give during the health crisis, Pinney said.
She even created a video to show others how to make the masks.
“The masks were put together in a short amount of time and we’re very thankful for Chelsea’s generosity and her sewing skills,” said Senate Pro Tem Greg Treat, R-Oklahoma City. “Chelsea is a great Senate staffer and we appreciate her service. Her willingness to help out in this situation is indicative of all the great Senate staffers we have who remain hard at work during this health crisis serving the Senate and our constituents.”
