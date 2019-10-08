OHP stock sign

A McAlester woman died Tuesday morning after troopers reported she swerved to avoid a deer on a state highway. 

Lacey Hill, 36, was driving east on Oklahoma 31 outside Haywood when she swerved to avoid the animal and instead struck a 4-foot-deep ditch, the Oklahoma Highway Patrol reported. 

Hill was pronounced dead on scene and had to be extricated from her pickup, the report states. 

Her passenger, a juvenile female, was taken to a hospital but she was not found to be injured, according to troopers. 

The girl was wearing her seatbelt, but troopers say Hill was not. 

