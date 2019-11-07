An Arkansas poultry company is recalling more than 2 million pounds of products that may be contaminated with metal, the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service announced Thursday.
The Simmons Prepared Foods products were shipped to institutions in Oklahoma and seven other states: Alabama, Arizona, Arkansas, California, Georgia, Minnesota and Pennsylvania.
The recalled products, including chicken breasts, tenderloins, wings and legs, have establishment numbers P-1949, P-486 or P-5837 inside the USDA mark of inspection, according to a news release.
There have been no confirmed reports of adverse reactions due to consumption of these products, but officials urge anyone concerned about an injury or illness to contact a healthcare provider.
Consumers with questions about the recall can contact Donald Miller, senior vice president of sales at Simmons Prepared Foods, at (888) 831-7007.
