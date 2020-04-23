Elizabeth Warren's brother, an Air Force veteran and University of Oklahoma graduate, died Tuesday after being hospitalized with COVID-19, she announced Thursday.
Don Reed Herring of Norman died about three weeks after testing positive for the disease caused by the novel coronavirus.
"What made him extra special was his smile — quick and crooked, it always seemed to generate its own light, one that lit up everyone around him," she tweeted.
He flew nearly 300 combat missions in Vietnam and retired in 1973 as a lieutenant colonel, the Boston Globe reported; he had been hospitalized for pneumonia in February.
"I’m grateful to the nurses and frontline staff who took care of him," Warren tweeted, "but it’s hard to know that there was no family to hold his hand or to say 'I love you' one more time — and no funeral for those of us who loved him to hold each other close."
