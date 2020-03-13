Muscogee (Creek) Nation Principal Chief David Hill declared a state of emergency Friday in an effort to prevent further spread of coronavirus.
In a news release, Hill said the tribal government's department of health has been researching plans and policies ahead of Friday's declaration.
"We are treating this as a serious situation," Hill said in a news release. "For several weeks, the Muscogee (Creek) Nation’s Department of Health has worked diligently to develop and implement emergency rules and procedures to protect our citizens and communities.
"Because of the public health threat posed by COVID-19, the Muscogee (Creek) Nation is issuing a state-of-emergency. Through this declaration, we are taking necessary steps toward protecting our citizens."
The declaration includes an executive order to end chartered community and large group gatherings, suspend elderly nutrition communal meals and cancellation of employee work travel until further notice. The order also lets tribal government departments make necessary purchases for preventative cleaning.
No tribal offices or departments have been ordered to close, and each department has its own authority to cancel hosted events, according to the release.
A Muscogee (Creek) Nation Department of Health hotline has been set up for citizens' questions between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m., Monday through Friday at 918-758-3550.
