OKMULGEE — The Muscogee (Creek) Nation Supreme Court has vacated the results of the tribe’s Sept. 21 primary election.
A spokeswoman for the tribe confirmed Wednesday afternoon that the court declared the results of the Sept. 21 primary “null and void,” with a new election to be scheduled within 60 days without former Principal Chief George Tiger’s name on the ballot.
The new date was not available as of 1:30 p.m. Wednesday.
The ruling comes less than 48 hours after the tribe’s Attorney General, Kevin Dellinger, made the request as part of a motion to intervene in an election challenge from National Council Speaker Lucian Tiger III.
Lucian Tiger finished third among the principal chief candidates, trailing second place finisher Bim Stephen Bruner by 10 votes with the top two finishers advancing to the Nov. 2 general election.
Despite pleading guilty to one count of bribery in federal court eight days before Election Day, George Tiger finished eighth among the 10 candidates, receiving 135 votes. The tribe’s constitution bars felons from serving as principal chief.
Filed Friday, Lucian Tiger’s petition for fraud and irregularities took aim at the inclusion of George Tiger on the ballot, among other issues. The two are not related.
As of 2 p.m. Wednesday, the hearing on the original complaint is still scheduled for 2:30 p.m. Monday before Judge Jeremy Pittman. The Creek Nation District Court Clerk’s office had not received a copy of the Supreme Court’s order invalidating the election, thus precluding Judge Pittman from taking any action.
Should the hearing still happen, according to the tribe’s election code, an oral decision must be handed down the same day and the written order must be filed the next day. Any appeals must be filed with the tribe’s Supreme Court within three calendar days of the oral decision.
Second Speaker David Hill and Bruner finished first and second among 10 candidates to succeed Principal Chief James Floyd in the Sept. 21 primary.
Hill, a resident of Bristow, received 1,272 votes or 25.44%, while Bruner received 1,039 votes, or 20.78%.