OKMULGEE — The Muscogee (Creek) Nation Supreme Court has at least partially vacated the results of the tribe’s Sept. 21 primary election.
After sitting in on a recount of absentee ballots, the court declared the results in the principal chief’s race from the Sept. 21 primary “null and void” and ordered that a new election be scheduled within 60 days without former Principal Chief George Tiger’s name on the ballot.
Neither the proposed new election date nor the full text of the court’s order was made available by the close of business Wednesday. At 5 p.m., a spokeswoman for the tribe confirmed that the court was still deliberating whether the do-over would extend to the other nine offices that were on the primary ballot.
Along with the office of principal chief, eight National Council seats and second chief were on the primary ballot. According to previously certified results, three National Council seats and the office of second chief were decided outright on Sept. 21.
The tribe’s Election Board has indicated its plans to ask the court to reconsider.
“It’s like the other election never happened,” Muscogee (Creek) Nation Election Board Chairman Nelson Harjo Jr. said through a spokeswoman.
The ruling comes less than 48 hours after the tribe’s attorney general, Kevin Dellinger, made the request as part of a motion to intervene in an election challenge from National Council Speaker Lucian Tiger III.
Lucian Tiger finished third among the principal chief candidates, trailing second-place finisher Bim Stephen Bruner by 10 votes, with the top two finishers advancing to the Nov. 2 general election. Lucian Tiger, a Jenks resident, had also requested the recount that led to the Supreme Court’s ruling.
Second Speaker David Hill and Bruner finished first and second among 10 candidates to succeed Principal Chief James Floyd in the Sept. 21 primary.
Hill, a resident of Bristow, received 1,272 votes, or 25.44%, while Bruner received 1,039 votes, or 20.78%.
Despite having pleaded guilty to one felony count of bribery in federal court eight days before Election Day, former Principal Chief George Tiger finished eighth among the 10 candidates, receiving 135 votes. The tribe’s constitution bars felons from serving as principal chief.
Filed Friday, Lucian Tiger’s petition for fraud and irregularities took aim at the inclusion of George Tiger on the ballot, among other issues. The two are not related.
In a written statement posted to social media Wednesday afternoon, Lucian Tiger thanked the court for invalidating the primary results.
“Our citizens of the Muscogee (Creek) Nation rely on our leadership to deliver and certify election results they can trust,” he said. “On behalf of our citizens, I led the effort to bring voting irregularities into question and to request a recount of the absentee ballot votes. Additionally, Attorney General Kevin Dellinger also brought issues to light.
“Today, our Muscogee (Creek) Nation Supreme Court oversaw the recount of the absentee ballot votes and found discrepancies. They have now called for a new primary election. I stand strong for our citizens to ensure their selection of the Principal Chief of our great nation is not compromised.”
Meanwhile, Bruner issued a statement expressing his disappointment with the court’s decision to call for a special election.
“I am humbled to have received the second highest number of votes on election night and am confident in the validity of those votes,” he said. “I am disappointed by the effort to reject the will of the 5,016 Creeks who voted.
Today, the election results were overturned and a new election will be held. My campaign has always been about our people and shared vision for what the Muscogee (Creek) Nation can be.
“This is the kind of action that causes people to lose faith in the process and to stay home on Election Day.”
Hill could not be reached for comment Wednesday afternoon.
As of 5 p.m. Wednesday, a hearing on the original complaint was still scheduled for 2:30 p.m. Monday before Judge Jeremy Pittman. The Creek Nation District Court Clerk’s Office had not received a copy of the Supreme Court’s order invalidating the election, thus precluding Pittman from taking any action.
Should the hearing still happen, according to the tribe’s election code, an oral decision must be handed down the same day and the written order must be filed the next day. Any appeals must be filed with the tribe’s Supreme Court within three calendar days of the oral decision.
