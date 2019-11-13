OKMULGEE — The Muscogee (Creek) Nation, in partnership with Okmulgee County and the Oklahoma Department of Transportation, will officially commemorate the reopening of a realigned intersection east of the tribal complex.
The intersection of Oklahoma 56 loop and Mission Road — about a mile east of the tribal complex — was realigned and pavement conditions were improved in order to make the previously hazardous intersection safer, officials said.
The event will be held at 2 p.m. Thursday at the intersection with James Floyd, Muscogee (Creek) Nation principal chief; Jesse Allen, MCN secretary of interior affairs; and Bobby Hardridge, Okmulgee County commissioner.
"After evaluating crash data, the Mission Road intersection was identified as a significant area of concern and the number one priority on the MCN safety plan," the tribe said in a news release.
"The ribbon cutting celebrates productive tribal and public partnerships focused on transportation safety for all. MCN secured funding from the Bureau of Indian Affairs safety program and the Tribal Transportation Program to complete the work."
ODOT and Okmulgee County provided permits and rights-of-way.