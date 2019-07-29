A man was killed and a woman injured in a single-vehicle wreck Saturday near Savanna, Oklahoma.
A 2008 Chevrolet Colorado was southbound on U.S. 69 on Saturday evening, about three miles south of Savanna, when the vehicle departed the roadway to the right and rolled, according to an Oklahoma Highway Patrol report.
James Gabriel Thompson, 37, of Summit, was ejected from his passenger seat during the crash, according to the report. Thompson was not wearing a safety belt.
Thompson sustained multiple injuries and was pronounced deceased by emergency medical personnel. The vehicle's driver, a Muskogee woman, sustained minor injuries. Another passenger did not sustain injuries.
The weather was clear at the time of the wreck, according to the report. Savanna is about 96 miles south of downtown Tulsa.