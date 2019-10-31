Related content

A Muskogee man already serving time for drug, firearm and child abuse convictions now faces a murder charge in the 2011 fatal shooting of a 2-year-old boy. 

Prosecutors allege C.L. Johnson paid Ezzard Onebear to shoot a woman at a home in the 1100 block of Indianapolis Avenue the evening of Dec. 21, 2011, but Onebear shot the woman's child in a struggle instead. 

The toddler, Ja’Cion Jamone Logan-Ragsdale, died from his injuries. 

Onebear was convicted of second-degree murder in September 2016, three years after another man had been charged in the case but was acquitted by a jury. 

Johnson intended for Onebear to shoot Cassandra Logan, and he provided and recovered the firearm used. He also gave Onebear a ride to and from the scene, according to a probable cause affidavit. 

Onebear is serving a 25-year sentence at Oklahoma State Penitentiary in McAlester. 

Johnson is serving a 10-year sentence at the North Fork Correctional Center in Sayre, according to Department of Corrections records, and will be returned to face his new charges: first-degree murder, deliberate intent or first-degree murder, accessory after the fact. 

