A Muskogee man already serving time for drug, firearm and child abuse convictions now faces a murder charge in the 2011 fatal shooting of a 2-year-old boy.
Prosecutors allege C.L. Johnson paid Ezzard Onebear to shoot a woman at a home in the 1100 block of Indianapolis Avenue the evening of Dec. 21, 2011, but Onebear shot the woman's child in a struggle instead.
The toddler, Ja’Cion Jamone Logan-Ragsdale, died from his injuries.
Onebear was convicted of second-degree murder in September 2016, three years after another man had been charged in the case but was acquitted by a jury.
Johnson intended for Onebear to shoot Cassandra Logan, and he provided and recovered the firearm used. He also gave Onebear a ride to and from the scene, according to a probable cause affidavit.
Onebear is serving a 25-year sentence at Oklahoma State Penitentiary in McAlester.
Johnson is serving a 10-year sentence at the North Fork Correctional Center in Sayre, according to Department of Corrections records, and will be returned to face his new charges: first-degree murder, deliberate intent or first-degree murder, accessory after the fact.