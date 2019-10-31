A Muskogee man already serving a prison sentence now faces a possible murder charge in the 2011 fatal shooting of a 2-year-old boy.
Prosecutors allege the man, C.L. Johnson, paid Ezzard Onebear to shoot a woman at a home in the 1100 block of Indianapolis Avenue the evening of Dec. 21, 2011. But authorities said Onebear shot the woman’s child during a struggle instead.
The toddler, Ja’Cion Jamone Logan-Ragsdale, died from his injuries.
Onebear was convicted in 2016 on second-degree murder charges in the killing. He is currently serving a 25-year sentence at Oklahoma State Penitentiary in McAlester.
Johnson intended for Onebear to shoot Cassandra Logan, and he provided and recovered the firearm used, authorities say. He also gave Onebear a ride to and from the scene, according to a probable cause affidavit.
Johnson is serving a 10-year sentence at the North Fork Correctional Center in Sayre for drug, firearm and child abuse charges, according to Department of Corrections records. He is now expected to face first-degree murder, deliberate intent and accessory after the fact charges related to the homicide, the affidavit said.