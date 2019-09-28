PAWHUSKA — Three years ago, the water in North Bird Creek developed a sheen, turned three times as salty as the ocean and appeared to be inundated with oil well production water.
Today, the stream is back to normal and the Environmental Protection Agency and two Osage County oil producers have finally settled on a solution that “should prevent it ever happening again.”
But the original cause of the problem remains unclear, producers still object to the EPA’s listed source of the saline and some residents remain uneasy.
About a dozen people attended a public hearing at Pawhuska High School on Wednesday evening, including ranchers, oil producers and EPA staff. Only two people offered public comments to address the agency’s planned solution — which could go into effect in 60 to 90 days.
Stephanie Erwin, daughter of Lawrence Potts, who owns land along the creek and Buffalo Loop Road just outside the Joseph H. Williams Tallgrass Prairie Preserve, simply offered two questions.
“I want to know how the EPA has found a solution without finding the cause,” she said. “If something like this happens again, will the EPA do dye tests then? I’m worried about my dad’s property.”
Resident Nona Roach seconded that comment and said dye injected into production wells or some other means should have been used right away in an attempt to track the source of the pollution.
“EPA, all they said was they decided against it,” Roach said with a shake of her head.
The public meeting was the last step in an approval process for new and modified permits aimed at seven wells within about a 1.5-mile radius of the original “hotspot” pools in the creek where saline concentrations remained elevated for at least two years, at one time reaching the level of water up to 100 degrees and total dissolved solids above 80,000 parts per million.
The stream has cleared up in the past year, but the area has received 52% more rainfall than average and flushed the creek well, according to Oklahoma Mesonet records.
Injection wells operated by Warren American Oil Co. and Jireh Resources LLC now will operate under modified permits that:
• limit injection pressures for production water injection to 0 psi (sometimes called gravity feed or vacuum) outside start-up pumping with pressures up to 50 psi
• require monthly reports on continuous pressure-monitoring of those wells
• require water quality testing in North Bird Creek for 18 months
• limit each well to specific volumes, and
• require annual mechanical integrity testing of the well casings.
“We are confident we’ve found a solution that will work and one that the producers were comfortable with,” said Philip Dellinger, section chief of EPA Region 6 Ground Water and Underground Injection Control.
Novy Oil and Gas also was party to the court settlement but is not part of the permit process because it will cap its injection well and has been piping its production water to another injection well outside the 1.5-mile radius, Dellinger said.
In a “next phase” the EPA will be looking at wells out to a 3-mile radius, he said. Beyond the required 18 months, Bird Creek likely will be eyed closely “for a long time,” he said.
A “spill” was first reported Aug. 16, 2016, and officials first guessed it was an illegal dump, but the saline levels persisted after heavy rains and local landowners complained of slow response by EPA, Osage Nation and Bureau of Indian Affairs.
Production water spills are not unusual but the source for a spill typically is obvious. In this case there never was an obvious source, according to all who have looked closely at the event.
The EPA reasoned that underground pressure from re-injection wells forced water up to penetrate the substrate of the creek, although nearby drinking water wells were not affected.
Chris Tingey, EPA Region 6 Ground Water and Underground Injection Control Section geologist said the water’s “fingerprint” matched the Mississippian and the agency determined from that evidence it could not have been a surface spill.
While the EPA points to the underground water and says that injection pressures are to blame, Dellinger said he could not point to a specific well or event that caused the saline influx.
The EPA ordered wells shut down at the end of 2017 and producers sued in federal court in January 2018 to keep their operations running.
John Burroughs, vice president drilling/operations for Warren American Oil Co., said his company is agreeable to the new permit modifications and ready to move on.
He added that he doesn’t expect any further issues on the creek, believes it was a one-time event and said Warren American disagrees with the EPA’s theory that producers a half-mile or more from the creek had something to do with the problem in the first place.
“Their administrative order was to shut down all operations,” he said. “We had to defend ourselves or be shut down and lose the leases.”
Among “considerable expenses” the past 22 months were legal fees and independent experts hired to examine the situation, he said. Engineering reports showed the EPA’s theory that the saline was pushed up 2,500 feet from the Mississippian Chat geologic formation to the creek bed was physically impossible given the fluid volumes and pressures involved.
“It was definitely a one-time incident,” he said. “All the data points to that, not an ongoing or recurring process.”