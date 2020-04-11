Myth: Hiding under a freeway overpass will protect me from a tornado
While the concrete and reinforcing steel in the bridge may offer some protection against flying debris, the overpass also acts as a wind tunnel and may actually serve to collect debris. When you abandon your vehicle at the overpass and climb up the sides, you are doing two things that are hazardous:
First, you are blocking the roadway with your vehicle. When the tornado turns all the parked vehicles into a mangled, twisted ball and wedges them under the overpass, how will emergency vehicles get through?
Second, the winds in a tornado tend to be faster with height. By climbing up off the ground, you place yourself in even greater danger from the tornado and flying debris. When coupled with the accelerated winds due to the wind tunnel, these winds can easily exceed 300 mph.
At least three people hiding under overpasses during tornadoes have been killed, and dozens have been injured by flying debris. If you realize you won't be able to outrun an approaching tornado, you are much safer to abandon your vehicle and take shelter in a road-side ditch or other low spot.
Myth: Take shelter in the southwest corner of a basement
The safest place to take shelter during a tornado is an interior room or bathtub on the lowest floor of your home or building, as far as possible from exterior walls and windows. Strong tornadoes can easily hurl debris through brick and cement walls.
Myth: Tornadoes form only on flat land
While certain geographic areas are more prone to tornadoes than others, tornadoes are not impeded by bodies of water or mountains and they can certainly affect large cities.
Many tornadoes have crossed rivers and even gone on to cause widespread damage to riverside cities. For example, the Natchez, Mississippi, tornado of 1840 tracked directly down the Mississippi River, killing 317 people, mostly on the water.
Myth: Tornadoes are more likely to hit a mobile home park
Not so. It just seems that way for two reasons: First, mobile home parks are a ubiquitous part of the landscape. There are tens of thousands of mobile homes in tornado alley, so there is a pretty good likelihood that some of them will be in the path of a tornado.
The second factor is that mobile homes offer little to no protection against even the weakest tornadoes, so when a tornado does strike a mobile home park, the damage is more likely to be significant.