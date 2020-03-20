Oklahoma National Guard officials are keeping tabs on COVID-19 developments but have not been deployed.

So far, about 16 service members from the Guard have been called to active duty from civilian life to assist at the Joint Operation Center in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma National Guard Lt. Col. Geoff Legler said.

Guard members have been making contact with state officials and agencies to lay the ground work in case there is a call for a large domestic guard response. Legler said the National Guard only acts as a supporting unit in domestic operations.

Tulsa emergency management officials said they have been in contact with a liaison from the guard. The National Guard has not deployed at Tulsa's Expo Square, officials said.

Tulsa District 2 County Commissioner Karen Keith said during a Thursday news conference that Expo Square officials have prepared the grounds to receive the National Guard should it become necessary.

Expo Square was used as a staging area during the area's historic floods last May.

