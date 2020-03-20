...THE FLOOD WARNING HAS EXPIRED FOR THE FOLLOWING RIVERS IN
OKLAHOMA...
CANEY RIVER RAMONA AFFECTING WASHINGTON COUNTY.
...THE FLOOD WARNING CONTINUES FOR THE FOLLOWING RIVERS IN
OKLAHOMA...
CANEY RIVER NEAR COLLINSVILLE AFFECTING ROGERS AND TULSA COUNTIES.
THE FLOOD WARNING CONTINUES FOR
THE CANEY RIVER NEAR COLLINSVILLE.
* UNTIL SATURDAY EVENING, OR UNTIL THE WARNING IS CANCELLED.
* AT 1:30 PM FRIDAY, THE STAGE WAS 28.81 FEET.
* FLOOD STAGE IS 26.0 FEET.
* MINOR FLOODING IS OCCURRING AND MINOR FLOODING IS FORECAST.
* FORECAST...THE CANEY RIVER NEAR COLLINSVILLE WILL CONTINUE RISING
TO NEAR 28.9 FEET THIS EVENING. THE RIVER IS EXPECTED TO FALL BELOW
FLOOD STAGE EARLY SATURDAY AFTERNOON.
* IMPACT...AT 29.0 FEET, MODERATE AGRICULTURAL FLOODING OCCURS. RURAL
ROADS NEAR THE MAIN CHANNEL MAY BECOME IMPASSABLE.
top story
National Guard at ready but not deployed, Oklahoma officials say
Oklahoma National Guard officials are keeping tabs on COVID-19 developments but have not been deployed.
So far, about 16 service members from the Guard have been called to active duty from civilian life to assist at the Joint Operation Center in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma National Guard Lt. Col. Geoff Legler said.
Guard members have been making contact with state officials and agencies to lay the ground work in case there is a call for a large domestic guard response. Legler said the National Guard only acts as a supporting unit in domestic operations.