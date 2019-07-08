Lt. Gov. Matt Pinnell, who also doubles as the state’s secretary of tourism and branding, wants to ditch the widely criticized scissor-tailed flycatcher license plates Gov. Mary Fallin unveiled in 2016.
Pinnell is working with Renzi Stone, CEO of the Oklahoma City public relations and marketing firm Saxum, to gather the state’s top advertising, graphic design and branding experts at an August summit devoted to rebranding the state. Pinnell likened the process to building an advertising agency — dubbed OklaX — from the bottom up.
Former University of Oklahoma advertising professor David Tarpenning said Pinnell is just the latest in a series of Oklahoma elected officials who have tried to improve the state's image.
Nobody's going to see a new license plate and say, "Oklahoma's got the most beautiful license plate in the world," but it would be nice to have a license plate Oklahomans aren't ashamed of, Tarpenning said.
Featured video
WPX Energy's 260,000-square-foot tower will be built on the block of property where the old Spaghetti Warehouse was located.
Read the story: WPX Energy investing $100 million in new 11-story downtown Tulsa headquarters