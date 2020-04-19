This year’s ceremony to honor those affected by the Oklahoma City bombing did not lack for poignant words or powerful images, despite participants not being physically present.
“This is not necessarily how we expected to come together today, but this remembrance is no less real and no less important,” said Oklahoma City Mayor David Holt, who because of the COVID-19 shutdown helped lead a virtual ceremony Sunday morning marking the 25th anniversary of the bombing.
The mayor, joined by Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt and U.S. Sen. James Lankford, was among more than 20 participants who prerecorded remarks for the annual Remembrance Ceremony, which was hosted by the Oklahoma City National Memorial and shown on television and online.
“Like so many Oklahomans, I remember exactly where I was on April 19, 1995,” Stitt said, recalling the day that the Alfred P. Murrah Federal Building was bombed, claiming 168 lives, including 19 children.
He said in the hours and days that followed the state set a lasting example in how it responded.
“Twenty-five years ago we were faced with two options: allow hate and terror to reign or rise up together in kindness and love,” the governor said.
“Where there was meant to be division, Oklahomans responded in unity. Where there was fear, Oklahomans responded with courage. Where there was destruction, Oklahomans responded with resilience. And where there was chaos, Oklahomans responded with hope.”
Lankford recalled the first time he brought his daughter to the memorial when she was little.
“She’s like many others in this generation. They were born after 1995. She didn’t personally experience that horrible day,” he said.
At the room dedicated to the children who died, she “just stood there and literally began to cry. It moved for her from history to reality.”
Lankford said Oklahomans have a responsibility to pass on the story to the next generation, as well as to learn from the past.
“Moving forward, we should recognize hate,” the senator added. “How do we identify issues that need to be addressed early on? How do we identify things like antisemitism, racism or hatred for government? We as a culture need to recognize those and not just allow them to lie dormant.”
Holt said the memorial provides “a sober reminder that humanity is in fact capable of such evil things even here in the United States, even here in Oklahoma.”
“We all have an obligation,” he added, “to speak up, and to reject words of dehumanization, words that divide us. Right now, I hear such words coming out of the mouths of some of the most prominent people in our country. And I see them echoed in daily life by those who know better.”
Participants in the ceremony included several family members of the victims, who helped in the annual reading of the 168 victims’ names.
The virtual event also featured the annual 168 seconds of silence.
Bob Ross, chairman of the Oklahoma City National Memorial Foundation, paid tribute to the leaders who “led us through our darkest hours” — former President Bill Clinton, Gov. Frank Keating and First Lady Kathy Keating, and Mayor Ron Norick.
“They each would have been with us today had we been able to gather together,” Ross said. “Combined, their leadership remains unmatched.”
The Rev. Michael B. Curry, presiding bishop of the U.S. Episcopal Church, was invited to contribute a message after a visit to the memorial last year.
Curry said he’d been to the site twice, including with a group of a thousand youths assembled for a church conference.
“We gathered that day to remember to shape a new future,” he said. “We gather this day, virtually, because we love our neighbor. Because we seek to do good — by being physically absent from each other, but being present in spirit.”
Holt said he hoped the memorial could also motivate.
“We must have better conversations. We must reject dehumanization. We must love one another. Those are the lessons I hope we will continue to carry from this event today, and all the days that lie ahead,” he said.
The complete ceremony may be viewed at memorialmuseum.com.