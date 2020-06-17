NORMAN — The Norman City Council voted early Wednesday morning to cut $535,000 from the police department budget following hours of discussion and public comment, a spokeswoman confirmed.
The council voted to cut $300,000 from patrol and direct it to a dedicated fund to be used at a later date for mental health and social programs. The council also cut $235,000 from police benefits and salary, with the funds earmarked for an internal auditor.
Featured gallery: Black Lives Matter rally at Guthrie Green
Rally for Black Lives at Guthrie Green
Rachel Hayes (bottom left) shouts during the Rally for Black Lives at the Guthrie Green on Thursday evening. MATT
BARNARD/Tulsa World
MATT BARNARD
Rally for Black Lives at Guthrie Green
Demonstrators gather as The Rev. Robert Turner speaks during a rally against police brutality at the Guthrie Green in Tulsa, Okla., on Thursday, June 11, 2020. MATT BARNARD/Tulsa World
MATT BARNARD
Rally for Black Lives at Guthrie Green
Gena Langley adjusts her facemask as she carries a sign during a rally against police brutality at the Guthrie Green in Tulsa, Okla., on Thursday, June 11, 2020. MATT BARNARD/Tulsa World
MATT BARNARD
Rally for Black Lives at Guthrie Green
Boone Reynolds hands out signs before a rally against police brutality at the Guthrie Green in Tulsa, Okla., on Thursday, June 11, 2020. MATT BARNARD/Tulsa World
MATT BARNARD
Rally for Black Lives at Guthrie Green
Greg Robinson kneels as he makes remarks during a rally against police brutality at the Guthrie Green in Tulsa, Okla., on Thursday, June 11, 2020. MATT BARNARD/Tulsa World
MATT BARNARD
Rally for Black Lives at Guthrie Green
Demonstrators gather during a rally against police brutality at the Guthrie Green in Tulsa, Okla., on Thursday, June 11, 2020. MATT BARNARD/Tulsa World
MATT BARNARD
Rally for Black Lives at Guthrie Green
Rachel Ray (left), Shyla Satterwhite and Michael Dewberry raise their hands during a "hands up don't shoot" chant during a rally against police brutality at the Guthrie Green in Tulsa, Okla., on Thursday, June 11, 2020. MATT BARNARD/Tulsa World
MATT BARNARD
Rally for Black Lives at Guthrie Green
Demonstrators gather during a rally against police brutality at the Guthrie Green in Tulsa, Okla., on Thursday, June 11, 2020. MATT BARNARD/Tulsa World
MATT BARNARD
Rally for Black Lives at Guthrie Green
Ranesha Smith makes remarks during a rally police brutality at the Guthrie Green in Tulsa, Okla., on Thursday, June 11, 2020. MATT BARNARD/Tulsa World
MATT BARNARD
Rally for Black Lives at Guthrie Green
Gena Langley raises her fist during a rally against police brutality at the Guthrie Green in Tulsa, Okla., on Thursday, June 11, 2020. MATT BARNARD/Tulsa World
MATT BARNARD
Rally for Black Lives at Guthrie Green
Demonstrators gather during a rally against police brutality at the Guthrie Green in Tulsa, Okla., on Thursday, June 11, 2020. MATT BARNARD/Tulsa World
MATT BARNARD
Rally for Black Lives at Guthrie Green
Johnnie White applauds during a rally against police brutality at the Guthrie Green in Tulsa, Okla., on Thursday, June 11, 2020. MATT BARNARD/Tulsa World
MATT BARNARD
Rally for Black Lives at Guthrie Green
Demonstrators gather during a rally against police brutality at the Guthrie Green in Tulsa, Okla., on Thursday, June 11, 2020. MATT BARNARD/Tulsa World
MATT BARNARD
Rally for Black Lives at Guthrie Green
Greg Robinson makes remarks during a rally against police brutality at the Guthrie Green in Tulsa, Okla., on Thursday, June 11, 2020. MATT BARNARD/Tulsa World
MATT BARNARD
Rally for Black Lives at Guthrie Green
A demonstrator carries a sign during a rally against police brutality at the Guthrie Green in Tulsa, Okla., on Thursday, June 11, 2020. MATT BARNARD/Tulsa World
MATT BARNARD
Rally for Black Lives at Guthrie Green
Demonstrators gather during a rally against police brutality at the Guthrie Green in Tulsa, Okla., on Thursday, June 11, 2020. MATT BARNARD/Tulsa World
MATT BARNARD
Rally for Black Lives at Guthrie Green
Greg Robinson (bottom) and the Rev. Robert Turner gather after a speech by Robinson during a rally police brutality at the Guthrie Green in Tulsa, Okla., on Thursday, June 11, 2020. MATT BARNARD/Tulsa World
MATT BARNARD
Rally for Black Lives at Guthrie Green
A demonstrator carries a sign during a rally against police brutality at the Guthrie Green in Tulsa, Okla., on Thursday, June 11, 2020. MATT BARNARD/Tulsa World
MATT BARNARD
Rally for Black Lives at Guthrie Green
Ranesha Smith makes remarks during a rally against police brutality at the Guthrie Green on Thursday
, June 11, 2020. “Let this black lives matter rally stretch all the way to the sticks of Oklahoma,” she said, “because we need it to count, especially for those who feel like they don’t have a voice.”
MATT BARNARD/
Tulsa World
MATT BARNARD
Rally for Black Lives at Guthrie Green
Brian Bizjack places a sign before a rally against police brutality at the Guthrie Green in Tulsa, Okla., on Thursday, June 11, 2020. MATT BARNARD/Tulsa World
MATT BARNARD
Rally for Black Lives at Guthrie Green
Christian McPherson (left) and Connie Swan pray during a rally against police brutality at the Guthrie Green in Tulsa, Okla., on Thursday, June 11, 2020. MATT BARNARD/Tulsa World
MATT BARNARD
Rally for Black Lives at Guthrie Green
A demonstrator holds a sign during a rally against police brutality at the Guthrie Green in Tulsa, Okla., on Thursday, June 11, 2020. MATT BARNARD/Tulsa World
MATT BARNARD
Rally for Black Lives at Guthrie Green
Demonstrators gather during a rally against police brutality at the Guthrie Green in Tulsa, Okla., on Thursday, June 11, 2020. MATT BARNARD/Tulsa World
MATT BARNARD
Rally for Black Lives at Guthrie Green
Demonstrators walk toward the Guthrie Green before a rally against police brutality in Tulsa, Okla., on Thursday, June 11, 2020. MATT BARNARD/Tulsa World
MATT BARNARD
