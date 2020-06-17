NORMAN — The Norman City Council voted early Wednesday morning to cut $535,000 from the police department budget following hours of discussion and public comment, a spokeswoman confirmed.

The council voted to cut $300,000 from patrol and direct it to a dedicated fund to be used at a later date for mental health and social programs. The council also cut $235,000 from police benefits and salary, with the funds earmarked for an internal auditor.

