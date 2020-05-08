OKLAHOMA CITY — Norman Mayor Breea Clark amended her city’s reopening plan on Friday to allow churches to open immediately. The change came after admonishments from Oklahoma Attorney General Mike Hunter and U.S. Attorney Timothy J. Downing that the plan discriminated against places of worship.
Clark defended her plan for churches to open on May 15 as consistent with restrictions on gatherings but said, “I will not spend years feuding with the federal government over one week.”
Hunter and Downing told Clark this week that keeping places of worship closed while some businesses were allowed to open violated First Amendment protections for religion.
In a letter sent Friday to Clark, Downing urged Clark to amend her plan, saying, “Government may not impose special restrictions on religious activity that do not also apply to similar nonreligious activity.