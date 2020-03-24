NORMAN —Mayor Breea Clark will announce a plan to shelter in place effective 5 p.m Thursday, The Oklahoman has learned. Clark will address the amended restrictions during a virtual media briefing scheduled for 3 p.m. Tuesday.
The city's stay at home order will prohibit non-essential trips and gatherings but won't be strictly enforced, spokeswoman Annahlyse J. Meyer said. Details of the order are pending.
"Our goal is to ensure that people aren't going out for non-essential trips," Meyer said. "This is a very fluid time and we want to ensure that everyone is doing their part to flatten the curve and ensure the safety of their neighbors."
As of Monday, Cleveland County had 16 positive test results for COVID-19, according to the Oklahoma State Department of Health.
