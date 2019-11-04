Northeast Oklahomans surrendered more than 1,700 pounds of pharmaceuticals, vaping devices and cartridges during the Drug Enforcement Administration's 18th National Prescription Drug Take Back Day.
The U.S. Attorney's Office in the Northern District of Oklahoma announced the results Monday, and the numbers show northeast Oklahomans carried the majority of the state's weight.
Of the state's total collection — 2,194 pounds — residents of Tulsa, Pawnee, Osage, Creek, Washington, Nowata, Rogers, Craig, Mayes, Ottawa, and Delaware counties turned in 1,788, making up about 81 percent.
John Scott, assistant special agent in charge of DEA Oklahoma, said the collection and destruction of the potentially deadly drugs will "no doubt" help keep Oklahoma’s youth safer.
“It is no secret that Oklahoma’s youth who are abusing prescription drugs are getting these drugs primarily from their parents’ medicine cabinet or from a friend who most likely got the drugs from their parents’ medicine cabinet,” Scott said in the release.
During the October event, which was created to help Americans dispose of potentially harmful prescription drugs to help prevent addiction and overdose deaths, 5,000 law enforcement agencies operated 5,725 collection sites nationwide, including 140 Bureau of Indian Affairs sites, the release states. The DEA accepted vaping devices and cartridges for the first time this year.
U.S. Attorney Trent Shores said the program saves lives.
"Preventive efforts, like disposing of unused prescriptions or restricting access to medications, help to protect our loved ones and friends,” Shores said in the release. “I am thankful to DEA Oklahoma for their hard work in setting up this event and to community members in northern Oklahoma who turned in their outdated and unused prescriptions.”
The U.S. Attorney’s Office and DEA encourage parents, along with their children, to educate themselves about the dangers of legal and illegal drugs by visiting DEA’s interactive websites at www.justthinktwice.com and www.GetSmartAboutDrugs.com.