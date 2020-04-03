OKLAHOMA CITY — A registered nurse has filed a wrongful termination lawsuit against Oklahoma Heart Hospital South, claiming he was fired for wearing a droplet isolation mask while interacting with patients.
Registered nurse Kevin Readel states in the lawsuit that he was wearing the mask to protect himself and patients from the potential spread of COVID-19, but says his supervisor ordered him not to wear the mask "for fear of creating panic and fear within the staff and patients."
The confrontation occurred on March 16, five days after Utah Jazz professional basketball player Rudy Gobert tested positive for COVID-19 in Oklahoma City. Readel says he was fired two days later.
"There has been an extremely late and severely inadequate level of COVID testing within the general population at this time," Readel said in a letter presented to hospital officials before his termination. "I felt that the best way to protect patients, other staff, and myself was to wear my mask when involved with any direct patient care. Not doing so would appear to me to present a health risk for both patients and medical staff."
Click here to continue reading at Oklahoman.com.
Video: April 2 update from Gov. Kevin Stitt on COVID-19 in Oklahoma