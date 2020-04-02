OKLAHOMA CITY — Oklahoma nursing home operators are pushing for a special intermediate facility to be established to care for coronavirus-positive residents who have been released from hospitals but may still be contagious.
As COVID-19 spreads and growing numbers of infected nursing home residents are taken to hospitals for life-saving treatment, there is a new and growing concern among nursing home officials. Hospitals are sending the patients back to the nursing homes after the critical danger to their health has been treated but while they still may be contagious.
That poses a danger to other nursing home patients and staff, and that’s a problem, says Steve Buck, executive director of Care Providers Oklahoma, a trade organization for Oklahoma’s nursing home industry.