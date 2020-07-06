OKLAHOMA CITY — Carl Pendleton grew up with a healthy fear of cops.
Young and Black in Tulsa, Pendleton heard horror stories about the Ku Klux Klan and law enforcement’s sordid history with people of color. From an early age, he was taught about the dangers he would face as a Black man in America, and he was told to be cautious around police. He had no love for the institution that was meant to protect him.
“I was raised and trained and taught to fear law enforcement, and law enforcement was being trained and taught to fear people of color,” Pendleton said. “That’s a problem. I decided very early on that I wanted to figure out a way to fix that.”
And he’s been working on it. He got involved with local law enforcement agencies in middle school and high school before playing football at the University of Oklahoma, where he earned both his bachelor’s and master’s degrees. In 2009, Pendleton was sworn in as an officer with the Norman Police Department, where he still works.