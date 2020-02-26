A man who is suspected of firing shots at Fort Gibson police two nights earlier was fatally shot by law enforcement in Tahlequah on Wednesday afternoon.
Oklahoma Highway Patrol spokeswoman Sarah Stewart said troopers were assisting the U.S. Marshals Service in the search for the suspect, 30-year-old James Thompson.
Trooper Adam Wood said state troopers, federal marshals, Cherokee County sheriff’s deputies, Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation agents and state Medical Examiner’s Office employees were at the scene. The shooting took place about 2 p.m. Wednesday during a traffic stop at Oklahoma 51 and Allen Road, Wood said.
A U.S. Marshals Service task force searching for Thompson reportedly received a tip that he was in the Tahlequah area, and he was located as a passenger in a vehicle.
”They had intel that he was going to be in the Tahlequah area, so we were out there assisting with that,” Stewart said.
Wood said the driver initially failed to yield but eventually stopped on the Oklahoma 51 spur near the Tahlequah Municipal Airport. The driver was taken into custody without incident, but Wood said Thompson fled on foot across an open field, and shots were fired.
Thompson was killed in the shooting, but Wood said no officers were injured and it wasn’t immediately clear whether Thompson had fired at officers.
The northbound lanes of the highway were closed in the area while investigators worked at the scene.
