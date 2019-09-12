A 17-year-old girl was critically injured in a crash with a tractor-trailer rig in Kay County on Thursday, the Oklahoma Highway Patrol reported.
Troopers say the girl, of Ponca City, turned left in front of the southbound rig on U.S. Highway 77 from the northbound lanes near Judo Road, about seven miles north of Newkirk.
The rig struck the girl's 2002 Toyota Tacoma on its passenger side, and she was pinned for an unknown amount of time, troopers reported. She was wearing her seatbelt.
She was flown to a Tulsa hospital in critical condition with head, leg and trunk internal injuries, according to the report.
The truck driver, who was not wearing his seatbelt, was not injured.
Troopers determined the cause of the collision was an improper left turn in front of traffic.