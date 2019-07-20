A Muskogee man died in a hospital Saturday evening just hours after a passerby dragged him from a burning car near Warner, the Oklahoma Highway Patrol announced.
Jeremy Matthews, 28, was driving west on 133rd Street near 55th Street in Muskogee County about 1:20 p.m. when his car ran off the road to the left and into a bridge curb, troopers reported.
Matthews’ airbags deployed, but he was not wearing his seatbelt, according to the report.
The car caught fire, and a passerby dragged Matthews out, the report states.
Matthews was flown to St. Francis Hospital Muskogee with arm, leg, head, trunk internal and external injuries, where he died about 5:10 p.m., the report states.
Troopers report Matthews was driving under the influence of alcohol and believe that to be the cause the crash.