Four people were killed in a crash outside Kingfisher on Tuesday evening, the Oklahoma Highway Patrol reported.
An SUV carrying five crashed into the back of a semitrailer parked on the west shoulder of U.S. 81 near E0850, about 3 miles south of Kingfisher, about 7:25 p.m.
The driver of the SUV, Kenneth Sanford Marshall, 39, of Chanute, Kansas, was pronounced dead at the scene, along with two passengers, Kenneth Marshall, 62, of Oklahoma City, and a 24-year-old Enid woman who has not yet been identified pending notification of her next of kin.
A third passenger, Adeanna Marshall, 52, also of Oklahoma City, was taken to a hospital where she later died, and a fourth passenger, a 30-year-old man from Enid, was admitted to a hospital in critical condition.
The driver of the semitrailer, a 53-year-old man from Ringold, was treated for injuries and released, the report states.
Troopers are investigating what led to the crash.
Kingfisher is about 50 miles northwest of downtown Oklahoma City.