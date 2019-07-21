Two women and two children were injured in separate ATV crashes across the state on Saturday, the Oklahoma Highway Patrol reported.
The first occurred about 7:35 p.m. in Okmulgee County at a residence outside Dewar.
Troopers are still investigating what happened, but reported a 12-year-old boy was driving a 2015 Can-Am Outlander.
The boy suffered head and trunk internal injuries, and was taken to a hospital in Henyretta before being flown to Saint Francis Hospital in Tulsa, according to the report. He was admitted in critical condition.
Whether he was wearing a helmet is also under investigation, the report states.
Less than an hour later, troopers in Pontotoc County responded to an ATV crash on the South Canadian river near Francis in which two women were injured.
The driver, a 33-year-old woman from Ada, was flown to OU Medical Center in Oklahoma City where she was admitted in critical condition with head and trunk internal injuries, troopers reported.
Her passenger, a 24-year-old woman from Ada, was treated for injuries at an Ada hospital and released, according to the report.
Troopers say the ATV, a Yamaha YFZ450, struck uneven ground in the riverbed and went end-over-end.
The driver's condition at the time is under investigation, but neither women were wearing helmets, troopers reported.
Minutes later across the state in Ellis County, troopers responded to another crashing involving an ATV.
Troopers say a 14-year-old boy in Arnett was driving a 2018 Honda Pioneer ATV too quickly on Frantz Street, a gravel road, when he tried to turn left onto NS182, rolling the ATV onto its side.
The boy was not injured, but his passenger, a 7-year-old girl, suffered arm and hand injuries, according to the report. She was flown to OU Children's Hospital in Oklahoma City and admitted in stable condition.
The ATV was equipped with seatbelts, but the children were not wearing them, troopers reported. They were also not wearing helmets.