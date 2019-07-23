OHP stock car

Patrol cars sit outside the Oklahoma Highway Patrol's Troop B headquarters in Tulsa, Okla., on Tuesday, September 25, 2018. MATT BARNARD/Tulsa World

 Matt Barnard

A 45-year-old man died Tuesday after state troopers say his small car crashed into the back of a pickup on U.S. 69 in Pittsburg County. 

Jarred Polansky of Longtown was driving north on U.S. 69 near Crowder about 6:30 p.m. when his vehicle, a Mini Cooper, approached a northbound pickup from behind at "a high rate of speed," according to an Oklahoma Highway Patrol report. 

Polansky's car stuck the back of the truck and rolled about two times, ejecting Polansky about 30 feet, the report states. 

He was not wearing a seatbelt, according to the report.

The pickup driver, a 59-year-old man from Quinton, was wearing his seatbelt and was not injured. 

Troopers don't know Polansky's condition at the time of the crash but said he "failed to reduce speed when lawfully required," causing the crash. 

Subscribe to Daily Headlines

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Kelsy Schlotthauer

918-581-8455

kelsy.schlotthauer@tulsaworld.com

Twitter: @K_Schlott 

Tags

Kelsy graduated with a journalism degree from Oklahoma State University in 2018 and moved to Colorado to cover breaking news before The World called her home in 2019. Follow her on Twitter for real-time reports. Phone: (918) 581-8455

Recommended for you