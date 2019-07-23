A 45-year-old man died Tuesday after state troopers say his small car crashed into the back of a pickup on U.S. 69 in Pittsburg County.
Jarred Polansky of Longtown was driving north on U.S. 69 near Crowder about 6:30 p.m. when his vehicle, a Mini Cooper, approached a northbound pickup from behind at "a high rate of speed," according to an Oklahoma Highway Patrol report.
Polansky's car stuck the back of the truck and rolled about two times, ejecting Polansky about 30 feet, the report states.
He was not wearing a seatbelt, according to the report.
The pickup driver, a 59-year-old man from Quinton, was wearing his seatbelt and was not injured.
Troopers don't know Polansky's condition at the time of the crash but said he "failed to reduce speed when lawfully required," causing the crash.