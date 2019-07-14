A 67-year-old man drowned in Lake Eufaula on Saturday after he jumped into the water to retrieve his hat, the Oklahoma Highway Patrol reported.
Carl Eugene Dobson of Eufala was driving a boat north across the lake from Eufala Cove with a female passenger about 11:30 a.m. when his hat blew off into the water, the report states.
They turned around to get it, and Dobson jumped into the water. He surfaced once complaining of chest pain, according to the report.
Dobson was not wearing a life jacket. The passenger, 45, threw him two, but he could not reach them, the report states.
She then jumped into the water to help Dobson, but she began to struggle and went back to the boat, troopers reported.
She tried to reach Dobson with the boat, but she couldn't operate it, according to the report. She flagged down another boat to call for help.
Dobson's body was recovered about 5:10 p.m. about 1/2 mile east of Eufaula Cove Marina, according to the report.