A man was critically injured Thursday morning after a trooper shot him during a traffic stop in northeast Oklahoma.
The traffic stop occurred about 8:50 a.m. in the eastbound lanes of the Will Rogers Turnpike near Vinita, Oklahoma Department of Public Safety spokeswoman Sarah Stewart said.
What precipitated the shooting and the cause for the traffic stop were unavailable Thursday morning.
A female passenger in the vehicle and the trooper were not injured during the shooting, Stewart said.
This is a developing story. Check tulsaworld.com for updates.