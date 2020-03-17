On Tuesday, Oklahoma City Mayor David Holt announced bars must close by 5 p.m. today and restaurants will have to close dining rooms after midnight tonight amid escalating coronavirus pandemic concerns.
Anxiety has gripped the local dining industry since Friday when the Oklahoma Restaurant Association was still recommending people dine out for the weekend. But by Sunday afternoon restaurateurs and caterers began setting up curb-service and pick-up options in response to the changing tide.
Tuesday's action, which will be reassessed on April 12, follows a similar decree to one Tulsa Mayor G.T. Bynum made earlier today Norman Mayor Breea Clark made late Monday.
Casinos and fitness gyms will also have to close as of midnight.