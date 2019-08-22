Oklahoma City's mayor on Wednesday tweeted his support of a petition trying to repeal a law passed last session that allows people to carry guns without training or a permit.
Last session, lawmakers passed House Bill 2597, which is called “constitutional carry” or “permitless carry.” It was the first bill signed into law by Gov. Kevin Stitt, and it takes effect Nov. 1.
"Many OKC residents have deep concerns about permitless carry, set to take effect 11/1," Mayor David Holt tweeted. "Regardless of your stance, a vote settles the debate. A petition is being circulated to provide that option & I just added my name.
Rep. Jason Lowe, D-Oklahoma City, is among proponents of the referendum petition to nullify the law. He is working with Moms Demand Action, a nationwide group that calls itself a grassroots organization seeking to reduce gun violence.
Oklahoma already allows open carry with a permit.
Supporters have until 5 p.m. Aug. 29 to submit 59,320 signatures to the Secretary of State’s Office.
House Majority Floor Leader Jon Echols, R-Oklahoma City, who was the House author of House Bill 2597, said in a previous story, “I think the chances of it getting on the ballot are zero percent.”
