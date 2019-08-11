Oklahomans will soon have access to their own digital identification cards, but it could take some time for businesses and government agencies to accept them.
The first 1,000 people received an invite last month to download a smartphone app developed by Idemia, the same company that already manages much of the ID card infrastructure for Oklahoma and 34 other states. The app lets users link their current IDs or driver’s licenses to their mobile phone through existing records in the state database.
The goal is a statewide release Oct. 1, but current ID card holders can visit innovate.ok.gov to opt in now, said Secretary of Digital Transformation and Administration David Ostrowe. The app and service is free.
“As part of a progressive plan to introduce technology into government agencies that can make a positive impact on individuals’ lives, the Oklahoma Department of Public Safety is pleased to be among the first states to conduct a comprehensive pilot program on the Mobile ID,” Ostrowe wrote in an email. “The Mobile ID is a digital credential that is stored on your smartphone and offers all the current benefits of a state driver’s license or state identification. The credential will eventually allow individuals to conduct online proofing transactions with banks, retailers and other government agencies.”