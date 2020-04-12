After months of planning for a huge crowd on the 25th anniversary of the Oklahoma City bombing, not a single person will be at next Sunday’s memorial service. Not even the participants.
Parts of it may appear to be live, but the entire event will be prerecorded, with more than 21 speakers filming segments separately to avoid having too many people in one place during the COVID-19 shutdown.
Producers finished the first rough edit last week, with the results “every bit as powerful and as meaningful” as the live event would have been, said Kari Watkins, executive director of the Oklahoma City National Memorial & Museum.
The TV special will air from 9 to 10 a.m. to include the moment of the blast itself at 9:02 a.m., with most major stations in Oklahoma City and Tulsa carrying it, Watkins said.
The production will preserve two annual rituals that have become an Oklahoma tradition every April 19 — observing 168 seconds of silence and reading the names of the 168 victims.
Health officials, however, have not yet decided what to do about a third solemn tradition — having the victims’ families decorate the 168 empty chairs that sit approximately where the bodies were recovered from the rubble of the Alfred P. Murrah Federal Building in 1995.
The outdoor memorial has so far remained open during the pandemic, while the nearby museum has closed, Watkins said. But the memorial may close if the number of COVID-19 cases in the state continues to rise, and health experts will have to determine how and when, or even if, to allow the decoration of the chairs, she said.
The organizers had planned for thousands to attend the anniversary memorial event, but “it would’ve been the most irresponsible thing imaginable” to proceed with the live event during the pandemic, Watkins said.
Officials considered various alternatives, including a livestream event from multiple locations. But a prerecorded production offered the best way to create the feeling that organizers had hoped to create with a live event, Watkins said.
“I hope everybody will take an hour and put their distractions away, put their phones down and watch this,” she said. “It’s going to be worth it, I think, for all of us who remember that day, but especially for people who are too young to remember.”
