OKLAHOMA CITY — Eleven current or former Oklahoma priests have been named to a list of Roman Catholic leaders credibly accused of sexually abusing minors in a report released Thursday by a metro law firm hired by the Archdiocese of Oklahoma City.

The 77-page report comes a day after the Tulsa diocese identified 11 other priests who had been credibly accused in its jurisdiction. The report comes about a year after the Archdiocese of Oklahoma City promised to release its list of credibly accused priests in an effort to be transparent after a national sex abuse scandal reignited in 2018.

Adam Brooks, spokesman for McAfee & Taft, said a copy of the report was turned over to the Oklahoma Attorney General’s Office.

“It’s up to law enforcement to determine any next steps,” Brooks said.

