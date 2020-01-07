Ciudad map

OKLAHOMA CITY - A family from Oklahoma City attacked in Mexico, resulting in the death of a 13-year-old boy, was identified on Tuesday afternoon.

Simei Lopez, 13, was killed after his family was ambushed on a Mexican highway called Reynosa-Nuevo Laredo road in the Mexican state of Tamaulipas.

Simei was in Mexico visiting family along with his mother and father Juanita and Oscar Lopez and his 10-year-old brother Abdiel.

Juanita, who was driving the family vehicle, was shot multiple times and is in critical condition at a Mexico hospital, according to a GoFundMe page set up for the family. Abdiel, who was shot in both legs, is also listed in critical condition.

