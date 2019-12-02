Oklahoma County Commissioners newsok

Oklahoma County Commissioners, from left, Kevin Calvey - District 3, Brian Maughan - District 2, and Carrie Blumert - District 1, at the Oklahoma County Commissioners meeting in Oklahoma City, Okla. on Wednesday, Feb. 13, 2019. CHRIS LANDSBERGER/The Okahoman

OKLAHOMA CITY - At their Monday meeting, Oklahoma County commissioners deferred a decision that would let voters choose if liquor stores in the county can be open on Sundays.

Commissioner Kevin Calvey asked for the delay so more stakeholders could give their opinions before commissioners put the measure to a county-wide vote. Since the passage of new statewide liquor laws in late 2018, grocery stores have been able to sell beer and wine all days of the week. Some believe this change was unfair to liquor stores that are still required to be closed on Sundays.

Tulsa County recently passed a resolution allowing a vote next year.

