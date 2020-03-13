An Oklahoma County woman who recently traveled to Florida has tested positive for the novel coronavirus, according to a news release from the Oklahoma State Department of Health.
The woman, who reportedly is in her 60s, is in isolation at home, and a contact investigation is underway.
The case is unrelated to Oklahoma's three other cases of coronavirus, two Tulsa County residents with travel history to Italy and an Air Force airman based at Altus Air Force Base who recently traveled to Seattle.
The count doesn't include two Utah Jazz players who tested positive while in Oklahoma City.
Test results for 37 other people in Oklahoma remain pending, according to the Department of Health's website.