OKLAHOMA CITY — Jack Dake died May 6, and he became a coronavirus statistic May 14. His death certificate was finalized that day, and it listed COVID-19 as his cause of death.
But he had battled a different disease for 13 years, his family said. “Alzheimer’s was the cause of death, and COVID-19 was not even a contributing condition,” said Dake’s son, Jack Dake Jr. “Yet it’s recorded as the only cause of death.”
Jack Dake is one of more than 300 Oklahomans whose deaths are attributed to COVID-19 since the pandemic began. He was a memory care patient at Village on the Park, an assisted living center in Oklahoma City, when he tested positive for the coronavirus April 17. Starting April 19, he had some mild symptoms for three or four days, his family said.
The Dakes don’t blame doctors or nursing staff for incorrectly reporting their father’s death. The family said they appreciate the medical care their father received. Instead, they’re directing their frustration toward a set of guidelines issued by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.