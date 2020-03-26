The Oklahoma State Health Department on Thursday received 10,000 kits capable of rendering results for COVID-19, according to a key state official.
Oklahoma has made a "multimillion" private purchase of Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) and could have the supplies in two weeks, state officials have told hospital CEOs.
The state secretary of health and mental health, Jerome Loughridge, and secretary of science and innovation, Kayse Shrum, made the disclosure in a letter emailed Wednesday night.
The two secretaries, who serve on Gov. Kevin Stitt's cabinet, also told hospital CEOs that the Health Department is not withholding supplies from the Strategic National Stockpile (SNS) pursuant to an audit.
