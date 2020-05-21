OKLAHOMA CITY — Gov. Kevin Stitt on Wednesday said he’s going to let Oklahomans decide whether they should wear a face mask in public during the COVID-19 pandemic.
“To me, that’s a personal preference,” he said.
“If you feel safer in a mask, then we definitely encourage you to do that. If you can remain social(ly) distance(d), we don’t think you necessarily need to have a mask, but that’s a personal preference.”
The governor indicated he is reluctant to require Oklahomans wear masks in public. Some entities have mandated the face coverings in public.
“I’m going to be very cautious about mandating certain things to Oklahomans,” Stitt said. “I’ve signed 24 executive orders. Oklahomans have done a great job of following them, and they’ve been guidance on how we think we should deal with this pandemic.”
