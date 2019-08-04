Those interested in becoming Oklahoma Highway Patrol troopers now have an extended opportunity to apply, the patrol announced Sunday.
Applications will be accepted through the end of August for the 66th Academy, as earlier recruiting efforts are combined to form one large OHP cadet class, according to a news release.
The academy will start Feb. 28, and the patrol expects to offer 80 positions to applicants.
Academy testing events in August and September will be held outside larger metropolitan areas in cities such as Weatherford, Lawton and McAlester to accommodate applicants from more rural areas, the release states.
Residency commitment contracts will be offered at the time an applicant is selected as a cadet in the 66th Academy, and candidates are guaranteed a spot in one of three troops of their choice if positions are open in those troops when they are accepted.
To learn more, visit www.jointheOHP.com.