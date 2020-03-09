The Oklahoma Highway Patrol is instructing the agency’s largest training academy since its inception in 1937 to bolster a low number of sworn troopers.
OHP has 747 sworn troopers and says it will need about another 200 after this class graduates in the summer. There were 97 cadets who entered the academy’s doors Feb. 28 in Oklahoma City, and a week later, that field had trimmed down to 77.
Lt. Shelby Humphrey, commandant of the 66th Academy, said the dropout rate so far isn’t unusual given the physical demands.
“This is a very challenging 20 weeks for them,” Humphrey said Friday. “It teaches them things like paying attention to detail. Things when they’re out there on the side of the road dealing with whomever, that they’re aware of their surroundings and prepared for whatever might happen. Sometimes it’s total chaos.”
Spokeswoman Sarah Stewart said the agency decided to essentially combine two typical classes into a single larger one after it began accepting recruits for a 2019 academy and then lack of funding caused them to pull those applications.
State budget woes during Fiscal Year 2017 even resulted in handing patrol troopers a daily mileage limit for about six months. The most recent academy graduated 29 cadets in July 2018.
OHP opened applications Thursday for the next academy, set for early 2021. The current class will graduate in mid-July.
“The metro areas, Tulsa and Oklahoma City, are where they have the most desperate need for resources,” Stewart said. “But (the cadets) will go all over.”
There’s an $8 million price tag attached to the current class. Humphrey said that figure covers a cadet — including salary — from the day he or she reports through one year of service.
To be accepted into the 2021 academy, there is a new physical fitness component that includes a 1½-mile run and 500-meter row.
Humphrey said much of the attrition in recent academies is directly tied to physical fitness. He said there is more to the academy than physical fitness, but being in shape helps in many respects, including mental rigors.
Cadets who graduate then enter a 12- to 14-week field training program, riding with seasoned troopers before going out on their own, Humphrey said. So Oklahoma residents might begin seeing more state troopers driving roadways by the end of October.
Humphrey said cadets learn skills from defensive tactics and firearms proficiency to pursuit driving. But one trait is a key thread throughout the academy.
“We don’t teach arrogance, we teach confidence,” he said.
There also is an emphasis, especially in rural settings, to have troopers become involved in their communities.
Humphrey said being a state trooper isn’t who a person is, it’s what that person does. Who a person is as a trooper is what he or she does in the community, from becoming a parent or being a churchgoer to volunteer work, he said.
“Our biggest fans are our communities as long as we do it right,” Humphrey said. “And they will be trained to do it right.”
