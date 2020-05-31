OKLAHOMA CITY — Bob Blackburn spent a lifetime studying, collecting and archiving the state’s history for generations to come.
On Jan. 15, the 68-year-old will step down as executive director of the Oklahoma Historical Society, but he plans to still play a role in sharing the state’s rich history.
His legacy and commitment to excellence will remain well after he leaves his post.
His hands have touched the building of the $62 million Oklahoma History Center, the OKPOP museum in Tulsa, the Capitol dome, restoration of the statehouse, the Route 66 Museum and many other projects.
The Oklahoma History Center in Oklahoma City is an affiliate of both the Smithsonian Institution and the National Archives and may be the only institution in the country with that status.
A historian, Blackburn had to become a fundraiser and administrator and learn to navigate the revolving door of politicians at 23rd and Lincoln.
He was a driving force behind legislative approval for bonds for the History Center and OKPOP, a museum of popular culture.
“Bob Blackburn is an icon in Oklahoma,” said former Gov. Brad Henry. “He, in my estimation, knows more about and understands Oklahoma history better than any other Oklahoman. He is irreplaceable. He will be sorely missed.”
Former Gov. Mary Fallin said she considers him to be the “state’s historian,” who was well-respected by both political parties and across the state.
He is an author, speechwriter, salesman, husband, father and grandfather.
He is the son of the late Ida B (Blackburn), an Oklahoma City popular television host, and a highway patrolman.
He is married to former Rep. Debbie Blackburn.
He is a sought-after source for many journalists working on stories about politics, history, culture and entertainment.
After earning a doctorate at Oklahoma State University, he became in 1979 the editor of the Chronicles of Oklahoma, the society’s scholarly publication.
He then became deputy director and in 1999 director of the Oklahoma Historical Society.
“I really believe part of it is just my nature,” Blackburn said when asked how he got interested in history. “I like listening to stories.”
He said his parents divorced and he was partially raised by his grandmother, who was born in 1893.
“I grew up hearing stories about the Civil War,” he said.
He remembers reading the Oklahoma history textbook of his aunt, a teacher, at an early age and devouring her National Geographic magazines. Growing up, he loved to read and write.
Blackburn has rubbed elbows with celebrities, such as country legend Garth Brooks of Oklahoma, the late historian John Hope Franklin and documentary filmmaker Ken Burns.
One of his passions is finding collections.
“I felt it was my responsibility at this time and place to get out and make sure we are collecting,” Blackburn said.
In the past few years, he has obtained about 400 collections a year, some which might have thousands of pieces.
Asked what someone cleaning out an attic and discover something should do, Blackburn said, “Let us look at it first. We may not want it all.”
Author, attorney and historian Bob Burke has known Blackburn for 40 years.
“He has been a steady, guiding hand to preserving Oklahoma’s history,” Burke said. “He is not only a great storyteller but has been a cutting-edge administrator to make certain that thousands of artifacts have been preserved correctly.”
Blackburn is the former chairman of what’s now known as the Tulsa Race Massacre Centennial Commission. He recently received the Lifetime Achievement Award from the Oklahoma Journalism Hall of Fame.
Featured video