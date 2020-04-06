OKLAHOMA CITY — The Oklahoma House of Representatives moved quickly Monday morning to affirm Gov. Kevin Stitt's emergency declaration and fill a yawning hole in the state budget caused by the COVID-19 epidemic.
The emergency declaration passed 99-1. The three budget bills each passed 100-0.
The measures now goes to the Senate, which plans to act on them immediately.
Because of the epidemic, Monday's morning House session was like none ever seen before. For most of the 2½ hours, the only people present in the chamber were Speaker Pro Tem Harold Wright, R-Weatherford, Majority Floor Leader Jon Echols, R-Oklahoma City, Minority Leader Emily Virgin, D-Norman, and Parliamentarian C.J. Cavin, who doubled as House clerk for the purpose of calling roll and formal reading of bills and amendments.
Two other Republicans, Tommy Hardin of Madill and Kevin West of Moore, entered the chamber to ask questions about the emergency declaration, and Appropriations and Budget Chairman Kevin Wallace, R-Wellston, came in to present the three budget bills.
Otherwise, members entered only to vote and then in small groups. Some members voted by proxy, which also seems to have been a first.
West, Hardin and Virgin questioned Echols about the extraordinary powers granted the governor under a health catastrophe declaration, a section of law enacted after the 2001 terrorist attacks on the U.S.
It is the first time the law has been invoked.
Echols said the declaration is limited to 30 days, and that the Legislature can step in at any time it believes Stitt has abused the authority granted him.
The three budget bills tap the state's constitutional reserve fund, popularly known as the Rainy Day Fund, for $503 million of its $806 million. The $503 million is the maximum withdrawal allowed for the current fiscal year, which ends June 30.
Some $302 million will go directly to the general fund, while $201 million is appropriated to the revenue stabilization fund, another statutory reserve fund established four years ago.
Here the bookkeeping gets complicated.
Officials estimate the state will need $416 million to cover this year's revenue failure. The first $302 million for general revenue accounts for about three-fourths of that.
To get to the rest, appropriates are combining the $201 million from the second rainy day fund appropriation with the $177 million currently in the stabilization fund, and transferring half the combined total to general revenue.
Wallace said that should cover all shortages, including those in special education funds, and leave about $45 million in case it's needed.
This story is developing. Check tulsaworld.com for updates. Video: Virtual town hall on COVID-19 with Gov. Stitt and Dr. Kayse Shrum
United States: 337,971 cases, 9,654 deaths
Dr. Deborah Birx, White House coronavirus response coordinator, speaks March 31 at the White House flanked by President Trump and Vice President Pence.
On March 27 lawmakers passed a a $2.2 trillion rescue package to rush aid to businesses, workers and a health care system slammed by
the coronavirus pandemic.
It's the largest economic rescue bill in history and builds on efforts focused on vaccines and emergency response, sick and family medical leave for workers, and food aid.
It would give direct payments to most Americans, expand unemployment benefits and provide a $367 billion program for small businesses to keep making payroll while
workers are forced to stay home.
The bill would provide one-time direct payments to Americans of $1,200 per adult making up to $75,000 a year, and $2,400 to a married couple making up to $150,000, with $500 payments per child
Alex Brandon/Associated Press
Spain - 135,032 cases, 13,055 deaths
Via Laietana street is deserted as authorities control public movements in Barcelona.
Spain on March 12 ordered its first mandatory lockdown. The government has closed museums and sports centers, sent home nearly 10 million students, asked people to work remotely and limited crowds.
The army was building a field hospital with 5,500 beds in a convention center in Madrid, where hotels are also being turned into wards for virus patients.
Spain last weekend extended its national state of emergency through April 26.
Emilio Morenatti/Associated Press
Italy - 128,948 cases, 15,887 deaths
A worker sprays disinfectant to sanitize Duomo square, as the city main landmark, the gothic cathedral, stands out in background in Milan on March 31.
The government on March 10 imposed a nationwide lockdown after an initial quarantine of a dozen small towns in Lombardy and Veneto failed to stop the spread of the virus. On March 26, Italy idled all non-essential production and industry, the most widespread manufacturing shutdown in the world.
Italian authorities say too many people are violating the national decree, which allows people to leave homes to go to workplaces, buy food or other necessities or for brief strolls outside to walk dogs or get exercise. Of hundreds of thousands of people stopped by police for checks, tens of thousands have received a summons for going out without valid reasons.
Currently, Italy only tests people showing symptoms, because its labs cannot process any more, and to date nearly 395,000 tests have been performed.
The Italian army’s Alpini mountaineering forces are building a field hospital to be staffed, in part, by some of the 150 medical personnel sent by Russia, one of only a handful of countries along with China and Cuba to respond to Italy’s urgent appeal for medical equipment, protective masks and personnel.
Luca Bruno/Associated Press
France - 93,780 cases, 8,093 deaths
A child walks on the deserted Republique square on April 1 during a nationwide confinement.
President Emmanuel Macron urged employees to keep working in supermarkets, production sites and other businesses that need to keep running amid stringent restrictions of movement.
Travel between EU and non-EU counties has been shut down. People in Paris are required to carry a special document if they leave their homes explaining why.
Thibault Camus/Associated Press
China - 82,665 cases, 3,335 deaths
China is relaxing travel restrictions in the hardest-hit virus province of Hubei, sending thousands of workers back to jobs at factories desperate to get production going again.
At the same time, China is stepping up measures to prevent the virus from being brought back from overseas, requiring international flights into Beijing to first stop at airports outside the capital for inspection.
Beijing's city government is requiring that the number of people in each office be limited to no more than 50% of usual staffing levels. Protective face masks are required, and office workers must be seated at least 3.3 feet apart. Workers are not supposed to face each other when eating.
Wuhan has closed emergency field hospitals, and China has sent personal protective gear and medical experts to Italy, Iran and other nations.
Andy Wong/Associated Press
Iran - 60,500 cases, 3,739 deaths
Iran's military completed work March 26 on a 2,000-bed field hospital in an exhibition center in the capital.
Iran will set up checkpoints to limit travel between major cities and urged citizens to reduce their use of paper money to fight the country's outbreak. Authorities on March 6 warned they may use “force” to limit travel between cities.
Although Iran has one of the Mideast's best medical services, its hospitals appear to be overwhelmed and; authorities have asked for 172 million masks from abroad. It also has asked the International Monetary Fund for $5 billion, the first such loan for Iran since 1962.
Friday prayers in Iran have been canceled across all provincial capitals. Friday is the main congregational day of prayer in Islam, and traditionally an important event for Iran's clerical rulers.
Iran has closed schools and universities to stop the spread of the virus, major Shiite shrines have remained open despite civilian authorities calling for them to be closed. The holy cities of Mashhad and Qom in particular, both home to shrines, have been hard-hit by the virus. Shiites often touch and kiss shrines as a sign of their faith. Authorities have been cleaning the shrines with disinfectants.
Ebrahim Noroozi/Associated Press
United Kingdom - 48,451 cases, 4,943 deaths
Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson visits a laboratory at the Public Health England National Infection Service in Colindale, north London on March 1. Johnson tested positive for COVID-19, officials announced March 27; he was hospitalized after symptoms persisted 10 days. Prince Charles has tested positive for COVID-19 as of March 25.
In London, home to almost 9 million, the government urged people to stay off public transportation as authorities considered imposing tougher travel restrictions. The British government is now drawing up legislation giving itself new powers to detain people and restrict gatherings.
Netherlands - 15,821 cases, 1,490 deaths
A sign asks visitors to observe social distancing in a field of tulips in Lisse, Netherlands, on March 26. The Dutch government extended its ban on gatherings to June 1.
In a TV address health minister Bruno Bruins ordered all Dutch schools, cafes, restaurants coffee shops, brothels, strip clubs and sport clubs to be closed from March 15 onward.
Peter Dejong/Associated Press
Germany - 100,132 cases, 1,584 deaths
The Pariser Platz square in front of the German landmark Brandenburg Gate is deserted in Berlin.
German authorities have issued a ban on more than two people meeting outside of their homes, which they believe will be easier to follow than locking people in their homes.
Bavarian Gov. Markus Soeder also said the state is implementing strict restrictions on visits to hospitals, retirement homes and other facilities where people may be particularly vulnerable.
Germany has seen far fewer deaths than other European countries with a similar number of reported infections. Experts said that rapid testing as the outbreak unfolded meant Germany has probably diagnosed a much larger proportion of those who have been infected, including younger patients who are less likely to develop serious complications.
Germany has partially closed its borders with five neighbor.
Markus Schreiber/Associated Press
Central and South America - 1,162 deaths
The Obelisk monument is illuminated with the colors to symbolize the Italian national flag in Buenos Aires, Argentina.
Brazil's governors are defying President Jair Bolsonaro, who contends lockdowns will deeply wound the already beleaguered economy and spark social unrest. On March 24 he urged governors to limit isolation only to high-risk people and lift strict measures they have imposed. The country's governors said they would continue with their strict measures.
The governor of a state in central Mexico is arguing that the poor are “immune" to COVID-19. Mexico's government this week broadened its shutdown of non-essential activities to the private sector and prohibits gatherings of more than 50 people.
Argentina: 46 deaths Brazil: 487 deaths Ecuador: 180 deaths Dominican Republic: 82 deaths Guyana: 1 death Panama: 54 deaths Guatemala: 3 deaths Costa Rica: 2 deaths Mexico: 94 deaths Chile: 34 deaths Peru: 83 deaths Paraguay: 5 deaths Colombia: 35 deaths Honduras: 22 deaths Venezuela: 7 deaths Bolivia: 11 deaths Cuba: 8 deaths Uruguay: 6 deaths El Salvador: 3 deaths
Natacha Pisarenko/Associated Press
Middle East (outside Iran) - 867 deaths
Tahrir Square is closed off during curfew in Cairo, Egypt on March 29.
In Egypt, a nationwide curfew from 7 p.m. until 6 a.m. started March 25. Afghanistan imposed a lockdown on its western Herat province, which borders Iran. Saudi Arabia expanded its curfew hours in the cities of Mecca, Medina and Riyadh.
The holy city of Mecca, which able-bodied Muslims are called to visit at least once in their lives, and the Prophet Muhammad’s mosque in Medina
were cut off to potentially millions of pilgrims, with Saudi Arabia making the extraordinary decision to stop the spread of the virus.
Turkey: 574 deaths Pakistan: 50 Saudi Arabia: 50 Qatar: 4 Egypt: 78 Iraq: 61 United Arab Emirates: 10 Bahrain: 4 Lebanon: 19 Jordan: 5 Oman: 2 Afghanistan: 7 Syria: 2 Kuwait: 1
Nariman El-Mofty/Associated Press
South Korea - 10,284 cases, 186 deaths
A Buddhist monk trying to donate blood is checked March 24 for his temperature by a Korea Red Cross official.
Health authorities in South Korea have been actively using personal information — including immigration, public transportation, credit card and smartphone GPS data — to track patients and their contacts. Details about the places that patients visited before testing positive are posted online and shared through smartphone alerts to others.
Markets were shuttered while South Korea's military sent hundreds of its doctors and soldiers to aid in treatment and quarantines. Bishops in South Korea shuttered churches for what they said was the first time in the Catholic Church’s 236-year history there.
The National Assembly passed a law strengthening the punishment for those violating self-isolation, more than tripling the fine and adding the possibility of a year in prison.
Ahn Young-joon/Associated Press
Japan - 3,654 cases, 85 deaths (712 cases, 10 deaths from cruise ship)
A cook wears a mask outside a restaurant March 26 in Tokyo. Japan's Prime Minister Shinzo Abe is setting up a special task force to discuss coronavirus measures and emergency responses.
The Tokyo Olympics will be postponed for about one year.
Schools across the country were closed for weeks, affecting 12.8 million students.
Tokyo Disneyland and Tokyo DisneySea will be closed through March 15. Japan's professional baseball league says it will play its 72 remaining preseason games in empty stadiums. A
female patient tested positive for COVID-19 a second time despite being discharged from a hospital after contracting the virus previously.
Jae C. Hong/Associated Press
India - 4,314 cases, 118 deaths
An Indian policeman wearing a virus themed helmet rides a horse during an awareness rally in Hyderabad, India, on April 2.
On March 24, Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced a three-week countrywide lockdown covering nearly one-fifth of the world's population.
In recent days, India had gradually expanded stay-at-home orders, banned international and domestic flights and suspended passenger service on its extensive rail system until March 31.
India has implemented a 19th-century epidemic law that empowers public officials to enforce more rigorous containment measures and impose penalties and punishments for escapes.
India's tourist ministry shut down the Taj Mahal, its iconic “monument of love,” to visitors.
Mahesh Kumar A/Associated Press
Poland - 4,201 cases, 98 deaths
A mural pays tribute to Polish medical professionals during the coronavirus pandemic with the words "Not every hero wears a cape" in Warsaw.
Mass events are being canceled across the country and nearby Austria through April.
Over 4,000 people in Poland are under quarantined at home after having been potentially exposed to the virus.
Poland closed its borders to thousands of cross-border workers effective March 27; cross-border workers will be required to stay on one side of the border until April 11.
Czarek Sokolowski/Associated Press
Sub-Saharan Africa - 6,000+ cases, 60+ deaths
A video of outbreak spread in West Africa in 2014 plays on a laptop at U.S. Army Medical Research and Development Command at Fort Detrick, Md., on March 19, 2020, where scientists are working to help develop solutions to prevent, detect and treat the coronavirus.
Twenty-four of Africa's 54 countries already have fully closed borders, according to the Africa Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
An unprecedented lockdown in South Africa started March 27 for 57 million people. Two people with COVID-19 were charged with attempted murder because they didn't obey orders to isolate themselves. Dozens have been arrested for violations.
Dog-walking is barred in South Africa, along with running, alcohol sales and cigarette sales. Borders are closed to human traffic.
Andrew Harnik/AP file
Israel - 8,611 cases, 51 deaths (West Bank/Gaza: 1 death)
A woman walks her dog March 23 at a closed food market in Tel Aviv.
The Church of the Nativity in Bethlehem, built atop the spot where Christians believe Jesus was born, will close indefinitely. The church was expected to draw tens of thousands of visitors and worshipers during the Easter holiday. The Palestinian Health Ministry meanwhile said it was preventing all tourists from entering the West Bank, where Bethlehem is located.
Authorities have closed all malls, restaurants, cinemas, gyms and day care centers, and have urged anyone who can work from home to do so.
The head of Israel's shadowy Shin Bet internal security service said March 17 that his agency received Cabinet approval to start deploying its counter-terrorism tech measures to help curb the spread of coronavirus.
The new plan would use mobile-phone tracking technology and a review of credit card data to give a far more precise history of an infected person’s movements before they were diagnosed and identify people who might have been exposed. Those in jeopardy would then be notified by text message to self-quarantine.
Among other measures, Israeli health officials have put out public advisories ordering tens of thousands of people into protective home quarantine.
Oded Balilty/Associated Press
Russia - 6,343 cases, 47 deaths
Police officers walk across an empty Red Square in Moscow, on March 31, when the Russian capital woke up to a lockdown obliging most people in the city of 13 million to stay home. The government ordered other regions of the vast country to quickly prepare for the same as Moscow.
Russia's parliament approved harsher punishments for violating quarantine regulations and spreading "fake news."
Evading quarantine will be punishable by heavy fines, and if it leads to two or more people dying, by up to seven years in prison.
Heavy fines are outlined for those who spread misinformation about the outbreak. If it results in a death, then the perpetrator faces up to five years in prison.
Pavel Golovkin/Associated Press
Greece - 1,735 cases, 73 deaths
On April 2 southern Athens is empty during the lockdown. Deserted squares, padlocked parks, empty avenues where cars were once jammed bumper-to-bumper in heavy traffic.
Greek health authorities have warned people to stay home, and have shut down everything from restaurants, bars and cafes to public organized beaches, ski resorts, hair salons and movie theaters.
Greece has been on lockdown for just over a week, with people allowed to leave their homes only for certain limited reasons.
Thanassis Stavrakis/Associated Press