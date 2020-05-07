...SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR CENTRAL CREEK...NORTHWESTERN
OKMULGEE AND SOUTH CENTRAL TULSA COUNTIES UNTIL 1230 AM CDT...
AT 1152 PM CDT, A STRONG THUNDERSTORM WAS LOCATED 8 MILES EAST OF
SHAMROCK, MOVING EAST AT 45 MPH.
NICKEL SIZE HAIL WILL BE POSSIBLE WITH THIS STORM.
LOCATIONS IN OR NEAR THE PATH INCLUDE...
BRISTOW... BIXBY...
SAPULPA... JENKS...
GLENPOOL... KIEFER...
BEGGS... MOUNDS...
KELLYVILLE... LIBERTY...
THIS INCLUDES INTERSTATE 44 BETWEEN MILE MARKERS 190 AND 211.
A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 600 AM CDT FOR
NORTHEASTERN OKLAHOMA.
Gov. Stitt puts his hands over feathers after signing a compact with the Comanche Nation during a ceremony to announce new tribal gaming compacts with the Otoe-Missouria Tribe and the Comanche Nation. PHOTO PROVIDED BY GOVERNOR’S OFFICE VIA FACEBOOK
OKLAHOMA CITY — The Oklahoma Indian Gaming Association has suspended the membership of two tribes that signed controversial compacts with Gov. Kevin Stitt, it announced Thursday.
The tribes are the Comanche Nation of Oklahoma and the Otoe-Missouria Tribe.
Comanche Nation Chairman William Nelson Sr. said the tribe was suspended from the OIGA on Wednesday for the remainder of the calendar year
“This was a difficult decision to make, but it was the correct one,” said Matthew Morgan, Oklahoma Indian Gaming Association chairman. “Oklahoma Indian Gaming Association works best when its membership can speak frankly and with the trust that all members are working together to support our industry as a whole.”
Several other tribes are in a bitter dispute with Stitt over their compacts. The tribes filed suit in federal court seeking a declaration that the compacts automatically renewed Jan. 1. The matter is in mediation.
The Comanche and Otoe-Missouria tribes received permission to intervene but dropped out of the suit after their new compacts were signed by Stitt.
Stitt contends that the other compacts expired and that Class III gaming is now illegal in the state.
The two new compacts were signed in April.
Besides permitting on-site sports betting and banked card games such as blackjack, the Comanche and Otoe-Missouria compacts preapprove up to three new casinos for each tribe outside their old reservation boundaries. The state’s share of the take would increase if one or more of those casinos is built.
Oklahoma Attorney General Mike Hunter and legislative leaders have said the two new compacts are invalid in part because state law does not authorize games such as sports betting, among other reasons.
Hunter, Chickasaw Nation Gov. Bill Anoatubby and other tribes have written U.S. Secretary of the Interior David Bernhardt asking that the two new compacts not be approved because they are illegal.
Hunter said in a letter Tuesday that Stitt can’t authorize the violation of state law through a compact with a tribe.
In a May 1 letter to Bernhardt, Anoatubby said the Comanche agreement purports to approve future and hypothetical off-reservation trust land acquisitions for Comanche gaming within the Chickasaw Nation, and he said the Chickasaw Nation will protect its jurisdictional integrity.
Stitt and the two tribes contend that the compacts are legal.
Nelson issued a statement after the Comanches’ suspension, saying: “It’s unfortunate the (OIGA) doesn’t respect individual tribal sovereignty to negotiate new compacts. … The Comanche Business Committee looks forward to the immediate approval by the Office of Indian Gaming.”
Otoe-Missouria Tribe Chairman John R. Shotton said that “regardless of the opinion of the OIGA, there are not hierarchies of sovereign nations in Indian Country. … I certainly hope as negotiations continue, other tribes won’t be singled out for exercising their tribal sovereignty.”
