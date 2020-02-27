State health officials are investigating two more people this week for COVID-19 infections amid a global coronavirus outbreak.
Oklahoma State Department of Health officials say a fourth and fifth individual are under investigation, pending test results, after three Oklahoma patients previously were investigated and tested negative for the virus.
State health department epidemiologist Laurence Burnsed said the two patients now being investigated had recently traveled to an affected area and expressed symptoms consistent with the virus. COVID-19 presents similar to the flu, with fever, cough and shortness of breath.
Test results are expected within about a week from the Centers for Disease Control, Burnsed said.
Rachel Clinton, epidemiologist with the state Health Department, said previously that travel is the primary risk factor for an Oklahoma resident to acquire the virus. It transmits in the same manner as the flu: through coughing, sneezing and close personal contact.
State health officials recommend avoiding all nonessential travel to China and South Korea, and for older adults or those with chronic medical conditions to avoid travels to Japan, Iran and Italy.
One case of COVID-19 in California has been reported in a patient with no connection to the virus nor any international travel, causing worries Thursday of possible "community spread" in the continental U.S.