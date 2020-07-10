Money, job prospects, getting sick, getting family members sick.
These are some of the concerns on recent law school graduates’ minds as they prepare to take the July 2020 Oklahoma Bar Exam.
After working on a law degree for three years on top of however many years they spent on their higher education before that, graduates still have to pass the bar exam before they can become licensed attorneys. The two-day, 14-hour exam is stressful and grueling under normal circumstances, but the COVID-19 pandemic has given many exam takers additional anxieties, including the possibility of contracting the disease during what could be considered the most important test of their lives.
“My biggest concern is the pandemic,” said Josh Huckleberry, a 2020 graduate from the University of Oklahoma’s School of Law. “I know that a lot of law graduates and JDs who have worked their tails off to be where they are right now, to get to this position. I think that a lot of them, even if they’re infected, are going to go. They’re going to risk it because, financially, there’s no reasonable alternative.”